SC judgment exposes Imran’s lies, propaganda: PM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s detailed judgment in suo-motu case on former Deputy Speaker National Assembly’s ruling. In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the judgment exposes the lies and propaganda by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said it is utterly shameful as to how Imran Khan tried to undermine the constitution and manufactured the lie of regime change. Shehbaz Sharif said the Supreme Court’s judgment is a must read for everyone. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the scathing attack on former PM Imran Khan following the detailed judgement of the supreme court of Pakistan on vote of no confidence in April this year