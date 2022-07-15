Our Staff Reporter

SC judgment exposes Imran’s lies, propaganda: PM

ISLAMABAD   –   Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s detailed judg­ment in suo-motu case on former Deputy Speaker National Assem­bly’s ruling. In a tweet on Thurs­day, the Prime Minister said the judgment exposes the lies and pro­paganda by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said it is utterly shameful as to how Imran Khan tried to un­dermine the constitution and man­ufactured the lie of regime change. Shehbaz Sharif said the Supreme Court’s judgment is a must read for everyone. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the scathing attack on former PM Imran Khan following the detailed judgement of the su­preme court of Pakistan on vote of no confidence in April this year

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,886

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More