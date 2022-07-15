SC judgment exposes Imran’s lies, propaganda: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s detailed judg­ment in suo-motu case on former Deputy Speaker National Assem­bly’s ruling. In a tweet on Thurs­day, the Prime Minister said the judgment exposes the lies and pro­paganda by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said it is utterly shameful as to how Imran Khan tried to un­dermine the constitution and man­ufactured the lie of regime change. Shehbaz Sharif said the Supreme Court’s judgment is a must read for everyone. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the scathing attack on former PM Imran Khan following the detailed judgement of the su­preme court of Pakistan on vote of no confidence in April this year