News Desk

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

The Sindh government on Friday decided to immediately arrest those who published hateful content on social media, and arrested 48 people involved in the Sohrab Goth incident.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing a press conference along with Saeed Ghani said that a tragic incident took place in Hyderabad, a few days back, adding that Bilal Kaka had died after being hit by a rod in a fight while the police have registered the FIR against the suspects.

He said that two people have been nabbed, while four escaped the scene, adding that 28 people were arrested and the FIR was registered against them.

Sharjeel urged the masses and political parties to be aware of elements of miscreants.

