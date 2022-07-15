Solutions to the climate challenge

Even though climate change is viewed as the biggest and the most formidable challenge for the dwellers of the earth, nothing substantive seems to have been done to tackle the challenge in the desired manner. The climate change phenomenon has already started having a devastating impact globally and Pakistan is among the top 10 countries which have been bearing the brunt of this climatic onslaught during the last twenty years. Regrettably, some countries including the major pollutants are even displaying reluctance to cut down on greenhouse emissions preferring industrial growth over it. While it is acknowledged that fossil fuels are the real cause of climate change, new funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure continues unabated. According to scientists we are already perilously close to hitting the 1.5°C limit which is the maximum level of warming to avoid the worst climate impacts.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been expressing his concern about the permeating situation from all available platforms. In the latest article published in the media, he categorically said “Fossil fuels are not the answer, nor will they ever be. We can see the damage we are doing to the planet and our societies. It is in the news every day and no one is immune. Renewable energy is the answer—to limit climate disruption and boost energy security. Had we invested earlier and massively in renewable energy, we would not find ourselves once again at the mercy of unstable fossil fuel markets. Renewables are the peace plan of the 21st century. But the battle for a rapid and just energy transition is not being fought on a level field. Investors are still backing fossil fuels, and governments still hand out billions in subsidies for coal, oil and gas—some US$11 million every minute. The recipe suggested by the Secretary-General will undoubtedly go a long way in tackling the catastrophic challenge supported by other nature-based solutions such as reversing deforestation and land degradation. So too are efforts to promote energy efficiency. But a rapid and renewable energy transition must be our ambition. Transitioning to renewable energy besides dealing with climate change also has other enormous advantages. The switch-over will reduce energy prices and make them more predictable besides contributing in a big way to food and economic security.

The impact of the problem can be greatly reduced by bringing more and more areas under forest. According to accepted international standards, nearly 25 percent of the land of a country must be under forests. The data about Pakistan shows that 4–5 percent of the area is covered by forests. That indicates the enormity of the challenge. We will have to make sustained efforts to reverse the situation. Planting more and more trees wherever it is possible is another solution to minimise the impact of climate change. The PTI government rightly launched the initiative to plant 10 billion trees, was conceptually a very bold and imaginative initiative which also won universal acclaim. But the problem is the actual implementation of the plan. Growing more and more trees is an inescapable responsibility not only of the government but also of the people. With regards to tiding over the energy crisis gripping the country at the moment, the best solution lies in switching over to solar energy. All the government buildings must immediately be energised by solar energy. The government must also encourage all households to shift to solar energy. The growing demand for solar energy will lead to the expansion of the solar energy industry, also creating multiple jobs.