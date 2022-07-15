Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affected areas: Chief Secretary

QUETTA – Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday said he was visiting affected districts to assess the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains and to directly monitor the relief activities to ensure provision of relief to the people in areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to media after the completion of review meeting. The Chief Secretary Balochistan apprised the media of the damage caused by the rains and the details of immediate and effective relief activities by the administration.

He said that he was personally visiting all the flood affected areas for ensuring helping of the victims in proper way.

He said that the provincial government would not leave the flood victims alone and all possible steps were being taken for their rehabilitation and complete rehabilitation saying that 10 dams were damaged in various areas of the province.

In this regard, the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) has been directed to immediately conduct investigation regarding of construction of dams and if the damage caused to the dams as a result of the investigation was found to be utilized of lack of materials in constructions of dams, action would be taken against the responsible elements, he said.

The Chief Secretary directed all the government officials to play their role in the relief activities with sincerity saying that no negligence would be tolerated in the relief operations and rehabilitation of the victims. He said that according to the Meteorological Department, more rains are likely in Lasbela district. Preparations in this regard have been reviewed and the role and services of law enforcement agencies of the concerned departments have been discussed.

Earlier, The Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili visited rain affected area of Vindar town area of Lasbela district and later, he also chaired a meeting of various secretaries of departments. Deputy Commissioner, Technical Adviser, C&W Balochistan, Director PDMA, Member, NHA West Zone, Balochistan, Secretary, Local Government, Dostin Jamaldini, Commissioner, Makran, Shabir Ahmed Mengal, Commissioner, Kalat, Dohatan, Dawood Khilji participated the meeting through the online video link conference while officers of all District Divisional Departments of Lasbela, Motorway Police Officer FC 54 Wing, Col. Syed Amir Raza, Pak Navy Lieutenant Commander Taskin, MD Lida Faridullah, Muhammad Hassani, SSP Lasbela Dostin Dashti, ADC Farhan-Suleiman Ronja, Xen Irrigation Canal Abdul Jabbar Zehri, Xen Irrigation Ghulam Muhammad Badeni, SDO Malik Ashraf, Superintendent Engineer Rashid Karim Kurdish, Department of Agricultural Engineering Officer Abdul Sattar Baloch, District Education Officer Rafiq Baloch, MD Yad Muhammad Hassani, Assistant Commissioner Lt. Retired Ahmed Zaheer, Xen PHE Imran Akbar Qambrani and Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti, Chief Officers Bela Vindar and Giddani also took part in the meeting.