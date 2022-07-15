APP

Stock market gains 486 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 486.14 points, a positive change of 1.16 percent, closing at 42,348.91 points against 41,862.77 points on the last working day. A total of 227,848,374 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 164,827,449 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.429 billion against Rs 6.488 billion on last trading day. As many as 330 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 198 of them recorded gain and 101 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 32,154,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.08, TPL Properties with volume of 14,153,891 and price per share of Rs 20.59 and Sui South Gas with volume of 9,157,000 and price per share of Rs10.57. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150 per share, closing at Rs 6,000 whereas the runner up was Mari Petroleum, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 30.60 to Rs 1,770.29.

 

 

