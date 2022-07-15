Subsidy on petrol

On the 28th of February 2022, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced subsidies on petrol and diesel in order to deliver some relief to the people. He fixed fuel rates for the next 4 months. The current government claims that this subsidy was against the agreements made with IMF and now we have to face its consequences in the shape of a huge increase in prices.

The prices were raised by Rs.30 per litre of petrol and diesel on the 26th of May 2022. Is this a fact that Imran Khan’s subsidy caused an increase in petrol prices? According to the calculation, from the announcement of that subsidy on 28th February till the removal of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s Office on 10th April, he survived for just 40 days. From that day till today, PM Shahbaz Sharif spent more than 45 days in the PM office. If the subsidy was against the agreements with IMF then why did this subsidy kep continuing for almost 45 days for political means? We have to think about it!

TARIQ LAGHARI,

Khairpur Mirs.