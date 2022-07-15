Our Staff Reporter

Tarar slams PTI chief’s threats to officers

LAHORE   –   Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has con­demned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hurling threats at the Punjab gov­ernment authorities. While reacting to the threats given to Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police and other provincial officers during a public rally at Muzaffargarh, he said that as per law, it was a crime to give threats to any adminis­trative, police or other official. He said that hurling threats by the head of a political party was really regrettable. Tarar said that the PTI chairman had lost his senses due to a certain defeat in the by-polls. He said that Imran Khan exhibited his crimi­nal mentality by giving threats to the officers.

