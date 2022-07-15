Tarar slams PTI chief’s threats to officers
LAHORE – Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hurling threats at the Punjab government authorities. While reacting to the threats given to Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police and other provincial officers during a public rally at Muzaffargarh, he said that as per law, it was a crime to give threats to any administrative, police or other official. He said that hurling threats by the head of a political party was really regrettable. Tarar said that the PTI chairman had lost his senses due to a certain defeat in the by-polls. He said that Imran Khan exhibited his criminal mentality by giving threats to the officers.