Terrorists martyr abducted Lt Col Laiq in army operation

RAWALPINDI – A group of about 12 terrorists ab­ducted Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed Tuesday night while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having vis­ited Quaid’s residency, ISPR Direc­torate said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, on receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately despatched to chase the fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam. A deliberate search operation was launched by the secu­rity forces using SSG troops and helicopters. Resultant­ly, on Wednesday night, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nul­lah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of securi­ty forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, the terrorists shot Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed and at­tempted to flee. In ensuing exchange of fire, two terror­ists have been killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered. However, in the process, remaining terrorists along with oth­er abductee Mr Omer were able to flee for time being. Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetra­tors, a sanitization opera­tion in the area by security forces continues unabated despite bad weather condi­tions, the ISPR said. Securi­ty Forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly at­tempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.