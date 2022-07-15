Terrorists martyr abducted Lt Col Laiq in army operation
RAWALPINDI – A group of about 12 terrorists abducted Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed Tuesday night while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s residency, ISPR Directorate said on Thursday.
According to the ISPR, on receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately despatched to chase the fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam. A deliberate search operation was launched by the security forces using SSG troops and helicopters. Resultantly, on Wednesday night, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, the terrorists shot Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed and attempted to flee. In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists have been killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered. However, in the process, remaining terrorists along with other abductee Mr Omer were able to flee for time being. Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, a sanitization operation in the area by security forces continues unabated despite bad weather conditions, the ISPR said. Security Forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.