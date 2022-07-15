News Desk

Twitter briefly hit by outage impacting many users

NEW YORK – Twitter’s turbulent week continues.
Twitter was briefly hit by a significant outage on Thursday morning, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues using the social media site, according to Down Detector. The reports of service interruptions appeared to begin spiking around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector, which tracks internet outages. At around 8:30 a.m., reports began to fall sharply. By 9:00 a.m, many users appeared to have service restored. “Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,” the company tweeted at 9:10 a.m. “Thanks for sticking with us.” The cause of the outage is not clear. In response to a request for comment, Twitter said it’s “looking into the issue.” The outage comes during a fraught period for the company. On Friday, Elon Musk moved to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after weeks of raising doubts about going through with the deal. On Tuesday, Twitter’s legal team filed a lawsuit against Musk to force him to move forward with the deal.

 

More Stories
Islamabad

Shehbaz may meet Modi on sidelines of SCO summit

Islamabad

Hecklers and harassers may find themselves in hot water soon

Islamabad

Law minister chairs meeting on missing persons

Islamabad

SC accepts Ayaz Niazi’s plea to remove his name from ECL

International

Peace in region linked with settlement of Kashmir dispute: Ahsan

Newspaper

Bangladesh clinch Windies series in style

Newspaper

Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for Pakistan Tests

Newspaper

Bangladesh pacer suspended for doping violation

Newspaper

British Open: McIlroy off to another good start in a major

Entertainment

Pet hate: Dogs and cats confront division in ‘Paws of Fury’

1 of 2,627

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More