HYDERABAD – Two men drowned while swimming in the Indus river near Budho Palari village in Kohsar town on Thursday. The dead bodies of 35-year-old Nadir Mushtaq, a resident of Latifabad unit 11, and 40-year-old Rafiq Yameen, a resident of Karachi, were pulled out by local divers, the police said. The divers rescued a third person who was swimming with the ones who drowned.