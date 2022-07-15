Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Friday said that the government will not tolerate any violation during the upcoming Punjab by-elections on July 17.

In connection with the by-elections in Punjab, a meeting was presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to review the security and other arrangements.

However, Kamran Ali Afzal issued a warning that negligence would never be accepted.

The committee also discussed the security and other preparations for the by-elections that will take place in 20 constituencies across 14 districts of Punjab on July 17.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that full cooperation would be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free, fair, and transparent by-elections.

He said that illegality will not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that immediate and strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands without any discrimination. He also warned of taking strict action on the display of weapons.

Chief Secretary also said that those who provide weapons to the people will be dealt with iron fists.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretary Information and concerned officers, Divisional Commissioners of the concerned districts, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners, and DPOs through video link.