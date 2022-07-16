PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have, over the last few weeks, addressed many public gatherings in different parts of Punjab ahead of the by-elections in the province that are set to take place on July 17.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had unseated the 25 dissident members of the PTI who voted for Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz against their party lines when electing Punjab’s chief minister.

The decision came during the announcement of the verdict in a case pertaining to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs), leaving 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly vacant.

In a bid to win his follower’s support, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday addressed his last election jalsas in Faisalabad and Lahore, claiming that his party was going to win all the 20 constituencies.

During the public gathering, the former prime minister alleged that the PML-N was preparing to rig the elections because the party knows that PTI will clean sweep all the constituencies.

“They will break all the records of rigging the elections,” he said while urging his supporters to guard the polling stations on the day of the elections.

Khan said that his party will win against Hamza despite his party’s efforts to rig the elections. “We will celebrate Hamza Shahbaz’s loss,” he added.

Taking a dig at the incumbent government, Khan said the United States imposed these “thieves” upon us so that it could use and discard them like “tissue papers”.

“America does not want Pakistan’s betterment, it only wants to enslave our nation,” said the ex-premier, adding that he does not want enmity with any nation but to be treated as equals.