News Desk

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday said that it has received 13 complaints so far during the by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab province.

The spokesman in its statement said that most of the complaints pertained to clashes between the rival political groups and all of them have been sorted out.

“Polling in all constituencies of Punjab remained peaceful and satisfactory,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police (IG) Punjab against any political victimization during by-polls on 20 constituencies of the provincial assembly.

The ECP spokesperson said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed them to avoid any action against any civilian and warned that the ECP would take strict action if the directives are violated.

“All possible measures should be taken to ensure polling in a free and fair manner,” he said.

