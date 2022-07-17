News Desk

Everyone knows about Pervaiz Elahi’s frontman Gul Zaman: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Information Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday while reacting to alleged Sheikh Rashid’s audio said that everyone knows about Gul Zaman who is a frontman of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Talking to the media, Rana said the credit for the audio leak goes to the media, adding that Shiekh Rashid is a greedy and liar person.

“A high-level inquiry will be held over the matter and anybody who will be involved will be arrested as per law,” he said.

Federal Minister also said that over the Muzaffargarh incident, the concerned private company has been suspended.

He further said the overall situation during the polling for by-elections remained peaceful. Interior Minister said about only 14 out of 3140 polling stations, had minor incidents of unrest occurred.

The Interior Minister said the government had received no complaints from any of the polling stations related to the arrangements of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other matters.

Commending the role of the security institutions, Rana Sanaullah said the police, Rangers and Pak Army have played a very important role to maintain the law and order situation, during the by-elections.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

Lahore

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls, says Atta Tarar

National

Police allowed to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

National

Punjab By-Polls: Results pour in as PTI, PML-N battle out for crucial seats

Islamabad

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

National

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

Lahore

Punjab by-polls: APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

National

People should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division through the power of vote: Prime Minister

National

Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Multan

RO says Qureshi being served notice for attempting to enter polling station

1 of 8,599

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More