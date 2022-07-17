News Desk

Imran Khan calls PTI’s core committee meeting on Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of PTI s core committee on Monday in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the matter said that Imran Khan has called a meeting of the core committee of the party at 3 pm in which the post Punjab by-elections will be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, Imran Khan claimed that in connection with coming results of the Punjab by-elections, his party will win at least 15 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan penned: “As results coming in PTI is winning in atleast 15 seats. But it is very important for all our people on duty in all polling stations not to leave their posts till official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers.As results coming in PTI is winning in atleast 15 seats. But it is very important for all our people on duty in all polling stations not to leave their posts till official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers.

