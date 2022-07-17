News Desk

Imran Khan urges public to vote for Pakistan’s sovereignty

As the voting process continues in 20 constituencies of Punjab, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged all those people, especially women, who haven’t casted their votes to come out and do it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan said he was pleased to see voters coming out to cast their votes in large numbers and “resisting all pressures [and] harassment”.

“I want all those, especially our women, who have to still come out to cast their vote to do so as this is an election for “Pakistan’s sovereignty [and] Haqeeqi Azadi”.

