No retaliatory action against civilians: CEC orders police

Responding to the video Shahbaz Gill posted to call out “police gardi”, the ECP spokesperson tweeted that CEC Sikander Sultan Raja has issued “clear instructions” to the provincial chief secretary and Punjab inspector general of police that no “retaliatory action” should be taken against any civilian or else “ECP will take strict action against it”.

He said that the CEC said all possible measures should be taken to ensure “fair and transparent ” by-polls in Punjab.

Shehbaz Gill shared a video of a PTI official saying that their counsellor present at a polling station near Qurban Lines, Lahore was allegedly held by the police.

He said that “police brutality” is being carried out as the PML-N clearly sees its defeat in the ongoing by-polls. He claimed that the police first threatened the counsellor and then took him into custody.

“Police is clearly playing the role of PML-N’s wing but it should be kept in mind that those following illegal orders will be held accountable,” he wrote.

