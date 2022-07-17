News Desk

Pakistan-Iran freight train service partially restored: officials

The freight train service between Pakistan and Iran, which remain suspended for the last 10 days, has been partially restored.

Two freight trains have been sent to Quetta, while a goods train has left for Iran, railway officials said.

A goods train, destined for Iran from Quetta, was derailed near Padag resulting in suspension of the train service.

Earlier a goods train coming from Zahedan was derailed in the Dalbandin area of Chagai district.

According to official sources, five boogies were derailed, leaving the routine operation suspended. The derailment caused the suspension of the train services for 72 hours.

The sources cited the tracks’ dilapidated condition as the cause of the accident.

Pak-Iran freight train service was restored after completion of repair and rehabilitation work of railway track damaged due to heavy flash floods near Dalbandin in Chagai district.

According to official sources, the goods trains which were stopped at Dalbandin allowed to proceed towards Iranian city of Zahedan.

