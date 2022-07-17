People should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division through the power of vote: Prime Minister

According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a message on the social networking website Twitter that the ego, style of politics and incompetence of one person have ruined the beauty of our society. Put in, I have full faith in your power of choice.

The Prime Minister said that Punjab was subjected to the worst governance for 4 years, citizens were deprived of free medicines and students were deprived of scholarships.

He said that government posts and transfers were openly bought and sold, the condition of civic facilities was deteriorating and lawlessness was on the rise.

