People would vote against Imran for violating constitution: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday believed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the Punjab by-polls with the help and support of people who would surely vote for development, progress and prosperity of the country.

She, in a series of tweets, said people of the 20 constituencies, where the by-polls is underway, would reject Imran Khan who deprived them of free-electricity relief and did politics of lies, u-turn and corruption.

They would also vote against Imran Khan for violating the constitution and promoting chaos and anarchy in the country, she added.

She advised Imran Khan to contest elections instead of resorting to the anarchy.

