News Desk

PML-N should concede results with ‘open heart’: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday while reacting to preliminary Punjab by-elections results said that PML-N should concede the results.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the Muslim League-N should concede the results with an open heart and respect the decision of the people.

“In politics, there are always wins and losses and one should work on weaknesses with open heart, Inshallah things will get better,” Maryam added.

