PML-N to win Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday believed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the Punjab by-polls with the help and support of people who would surely vote for development, progress and prosperity of the country.

She, in a series of tweets, said people of the 20 constituencies, where the by-polls is underway, would reject Imran Khan who deprived them of free-electricity relief and did politics of lies, u-turn and corruption.

They would also vote against Imran Khan for violating the constitution and promoting chaos and anarchy in the country, she added.

Sharing the snapshot of a report which claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had inflicted head injury to a worker of PML-N, she said this was the evidence which spoke volume about the anarchic, chaotic and rowdy training imparted by Imran Khan to his party.

She advised Imran Khan to contest elections instead of resorting to the anarchy.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

Lahore

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls, says Atta Tarar

National

Police allowed to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

National

Punjab By-Polls: Results pour in as PTI, PML-N battle out for crucial seats

National

Everyone knows about Pervaiz Elahi’s frontman Gul Zaman: Rana Sanaullah

National

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

Lahore

Punjab by-polls: APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

National

People should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division through the power of vote: Prime Minister

National

Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Multan

RO says Qureshi being served notice for attempting to enter polling station

1 of 10,167

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More