News Desk

Police allowed to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

The Sindh Home Department on Sunday allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra, who was allegedly abducted from Karachi, while arrest warrants have also been issued for Zaheer.

The order further said that the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) police should recover Dua Zehra and arrest Zaheer.

According to the orders issued in its letter, the home department stated that police party in-charge should obtain transit remand after arrest.

Human rights should be taken into account while transferring accused and abductee to Karachi, the letter further stated.

It has been clearly stated in the orders in this regard that the party officials should take care that no person from the opposition party should travel with the accused.

After her recovery, Dua Zehra will be shifted to Karachi with the permission from the Punjab Home Department.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

Lahore

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls, says Atta Tarar

National

Punjab By-Polls: Results pour in as PTI, PML-N battle out for crucial seats

Islamabad

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

National

Everyone knows about Pervaiz Elahi’s frontman Gul Zaman: Rana Sanaullah

National

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

Lahore

Punjab by-polls: APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

National

People should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division through the power of vote: Prime Minister

National

Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Multan

RO says Qureshi being served notice for attempting to enter polling station

1 of 8,599

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More