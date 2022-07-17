PTI competing against foreign conspiracy: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday completely excluded PML-N from the equation explaining that PTI is competing against foreign conspiracy and ECP, while PML-N has no existence.

Talking to the media in Lahore, former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar showcased much confidence in PTI’s victory. He said members of the provincial assembly are leaving the government and coming to the opposition.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Usman Dar visited constituency PP 168 of Lahore. He hoped that the polling process would continue peacefully.

“The wickets of PML-N have started falling, four to five more resignations are coming,” said Usman Dar.

Furthermore, PTI leader Shahbaz Gul accused the opponents of casting fake votes in Muzaffargarh.

He said that fake votes are being cast in two constituencies of Muzaffargarh and PTI’s polling agents were removed from polling stations 44 and 46 in PP-272.

“The government should refrain from rigging. Fake rulers will be decisively defeated,” he added.