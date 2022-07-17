Punjab by-polls: APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

A video shared by a citizen alleged that an assistant presiding officer (APO) at a Lahore polling station has cast 600 fake votes however the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied the claim.

The video showed a man sitting at a chair surrounded by police and others as a man yelled at him saying that he has polled 600 fake votes.

The video was recorded at a polling station in Jhogiyan area of Lahore, falling under PP-140.

The ECP while taking notice of the video with returning officer rejecting the claim of 600 votes being polled by the assistant presiding officer.

“The assistant presiding officer helped an aged man cast his vote,” the RO said adding that 600 votes have not been polled at the station so far.

The RO removed the concerned APO from duty at the polling station.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

Lahore

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls, says Atta Tarar

National

Police allowed to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

National

Punjab By-Polls: Results pour in as PTI, PML-N battle out for crucial seats

Islamabad

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

National

Everyone knows about Pervaiz Elahi’s frontman Gul Zaman: Rana Sanaullah

National

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

National

People should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division through the power of vote: Prime Minister

National

Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Multan

RO says Qureshi being served notice for attempting to enter polling station

1 of 8,653

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More