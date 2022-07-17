Punjab by-polls: Police to arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore police have decided to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema from Lahore, blaming him for his involvement in injuring a PML-N activist at a polling station in PP-158 as by-polls on 20 constituencies are underway in the Punjab province.

According to sources in Lahore police, Jamshed Cheema will be arrested after a case is registered against him. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hand,” the CCPO Lahore said.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police surrounded the office of Jamshed Cheema who is flanked by PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid. “There was rigging ongoing in a polling station at PP-158 when I intervened and tried to stop it,” he said, adding that the PML-N activist sustained injury when he was talking to the media.

Yasmin Rashid further added that SP of the area also accompanied Jamshed Cheema when the incident occurred. She warned Atta Tarar to refrain from arresting PTI activists saying that it would violate Supreme Court’s order regarding a level-playing field for all parties in the polls.

“Two of their MPAs have resigned and they should first control their house,” she said.

Polling underway in 20 constituencies

The polling for the ‘do and die’ by-elections on 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly has begun after top leaders from PTI and PML-N led by Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz launched a whirlwind campaign to support their candidates.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, will be conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.