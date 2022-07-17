RO says Qureshi being served notice for attempting to enter polling station

Returning Officer has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi is being served notice for attempting to enter polling station.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday was prevented from entering the polling station of Basti Dogran by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

As Mr. Qureshi reached the polling station Basti Dogran, the PML-N workers surrounded the PTI leader and averted him from entering the polling station.

Soon, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

Furthermore, the Returning Officer took notice of an issue of manual voting at the polling station in PP-217.

He questioned the Presiding Officer in this regard.

The Returning Officer also inquired from the voters present at the polling station, while the Presiding Officer and voters denied the allegation of forced voting.

The Returning Officer also spoke to the former Minister, however Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed satisfaction over the polling process.

