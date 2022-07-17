Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Punjab police Sunday arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar confirmed.

Gill has been arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

However, Gill denied the allegations of keeping any security guards dressed up in FC officials’ uniforms. He claimed that he had been engaged for three hours and was suddenly arrested without a warrant.

The politician said that he will act according to what his lawyers suggested.

“Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try [and] rig elections [and] spread fear in [people],” PTI Chairman Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, taking notice of the incident,

“These fascist tactics will not work [and] our [people] will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of imported govt should realise the damage they are doing to our nation,” he added.