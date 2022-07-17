Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Punjab police Sunday arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar confirmed.

Gill has been arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

However, Gill denied the allegations of keeping any security guards dressed up in FC officials’ uniforms. He claimed that he had been engaged for three hours and was suddenly arrested without a warrant.

The politician said that he will act according to what his lawyers suggested.

“Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try [and] rig elections [and] spread fear in [people],” PTI Chairman Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, taking notice of the incident,

“These fascist tactics will not work [and] our [people] will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of imported govt should realise the damage they are doing to our nation,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

Lahore

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls, says Atta Tarar

National

Police allowed to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

National

Punjab By-Polls: Results pour in as PTI, PML-N battle out for crucial seats

Islamabad

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

National

Everyone knows about Pervaiz Elahi’s frontman Gul Zaman: Rana Sanaullah

National

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

Lahore

Punjab by-polls: APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

National

People should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division through the power of vote: Prime Minister

Multan

RO says Qureshi being served notice for attempting to enter polling station

1 of 8,599

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More