News Desk

Unofficial result: PTI’s Zain Qureshi wins PP-217 Multan by-election

As the counting of vote is underway in 20 constituencies of Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Zain Qureshi has won the crucial by-poll in PP-217 Multan.

According to the unofficial results, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi obtained 46,427 votes while his opponent Salman Naeem could secure only 40,285 votes.

Makhdoom Zain Qureshi is the son of former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

As many as 216,996 voters, including 115,158 males and 101,838 females, exercised their right to vote in today’s (Sunday) by-elections.

In general elections-2018, Salman Naeem, an independent candidate, had defeated PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi. Now, Salman Naeem is contesting the election on PML-N ticket.

Majority of the constituency is comprised of urban area. However, some adjacent areas of the city are also part of the constituency.

