297,913 booked for violating traffic rules in Peshawar during last 6 months

peshawar – Peshawar City Traffic Police (PCTP) on Sunday, while releasing the performance report of the last six months, said as many as 297,913 people were booked for violating different traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat expressed these views while talking to journalists here.

He said Rs69342100 have been received as fines from the violators and deposited in the national treasury. He said as compared to last year, there has been a significant reduction in traffic accidents during the first six months of this year, which is due to proper traffic management monitoring by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat.

He said 2457 calls have been received on the PCTP helpline 1915, in which 2289 complaints have been resolved by working on the complaints of Peshawar. He said that 168 calls have been received in which awareness has been obtained about various departments of City Traffic Police Peshawar.

He said from January 2022 to June 2022, 15075 people have taken the driving test, in which 5426 people have failed the driving test, in which the ratio of failed people is 36%, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Peshawar City Traffic Police is using all capabilities to ensure implementation of Peshawar traffic rules, a series of awareness campaigns are also going on to ensure implementation of traffic laws in the whole city of Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Action has been taken against 80341 for not using a helmet, 52618 for not giving right of way to other vehicles, 29945 for violation of no parking zone, Chief Traffic Officer said. Action has been taken against 32298 for violation of lane discipline, 12222 for misuse of signals, 9934 for violation of one way, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

“Action has been taken against 7888 people for driving without a driving license, 1131 people for driving vehicles without a permit, 6327 people for using black glasses,” Chief Traffic Officer said. CTP is using all capabilities to solve traffic related problems and digitize Peshawar and it is the first priority to run CTPP under modern requirements.

in which they will leave no stone unturned and present City Traffic Police Peshawar as a role model for the entire province, Abbas Majeed concluded.