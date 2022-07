CHENGDU – Six people were killed and 12 were reported missing by 7 a.m. Sunday, after rainstorm-triggered mountain torrents hit southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities have said. From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rains pelted the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, affecting 13 townships and approximately 22,300 people, with precipitation of up to 110 millimeters.