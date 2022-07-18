Agencies

Administration remain alert for protection of people in monsoon: Commissioner

QUETTA – Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran Sunday said that the district administration was remain alert for protection of people regarding the flood situation caused due to monsoon rains.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers here. The Commissioner said that all the district heads were active all the time and monitoring floods and rains situation.  He also expressed his satisfaction over the protective measures in Rukhshan division.

He said that on the special directive of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili,  my entire team was performing its duties to protect the life and property of the people.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Karachi

Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

Karachi

Sindh CM expresses grief over death of poet Sarmad Chandio

Karachi

Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio murder: Jam Awais, others have to face murder charge

Karachi

Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

National

PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2

National

Smith rides back-nine charge to win 150th British Open

1 of 1,567

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More