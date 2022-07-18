News Desk

After Lahore, PTI will now win LG polls in Karachi: Ali Zaidi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that his party will also emerge victorious in the Local Government (LG) polls after victory in by-elections in Lahore.

Taking to media personnel in Karachi, Ali zaidi said that PTI will win the Local Government election in Karachi to be held on July 24 and the next mayor of Karachi will be from PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, former governor Sindh Dr Imran Ismail warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will get the answer to the atrocities he had committed against the PTI workers.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Karachi

Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

1 of 8,683

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More