Amid the heated Punjab by-elections, PML-N’s Salman Naeem and PTI’s Zain Qureshi win hearts for their sportsmanship

Elections are always a charged time that have politicians on edge with anticipation but PML-N’s Salman Naeem and PTI’s Zain Qureshi proved you can take the win and loss with grace and respect for one another. Their moment was caught on camera and netizens are appreciating the show of good “sportsmanship”.

The contest for Multan’s PP-217 constituency was neck and neck — Qureshi won the seat with 46,963 votes while the runner-up Naeem ended up with 40,104 votes.

The PTI candidate retweeted the moment following the announcement of results. It showed the two competitors in the same room as Naeem got up and hugged Qureshi, shaking his hand and congratulating him on the win. The latter thanked him and the two had a little chat, smiling all the while, before Naeem headed out.