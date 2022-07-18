Another minor girl mysteriously killed in Peshawar

Body of Hiba recovered from Peshawar Saddar; a week ago another girl was killed in Railway Quarters

peshawar – Body of a girl, aged 7, was recovered from Saddar area of the provincial capital on Sunday.

Hiba was recovered dead close to a mosque in the crowded Saddar Bazaar’s Kali Bari lane. Peshawar Police spokesman Muhammad Ilyas said some suspects had been arrested during investigations, which is still underway.

An official said it appeared that the girl had been strangled. However, he added that the cause of death could be determined once the medical report arrived.

According to the officials, the girl’s father Zikria told the police that Hiba left home to get roti from a tandoor but when she did not come back home, the family searched for her in the locality.

Later, in the Kali Bari neighbourhood of central Saddar, people discovered her dead next to a mosque, directly across from a temple.

Forensic experts and technological teams called to gather evidence from the scene. Besides senior police officials also visited the area as part of the probe while the CCTV footage and geo-fencing were also being carried out.

Mahnoor, an 11-year-old girl, was killed a few days ago at the Railway Quarters in the Cantt area. Her body showed signs of violence. Later, the area residents blocked the main road and demanded immediate arrest of the killers. However, police investigators have failed so far to solve this case.

Meanwhile, a minor girl was also killed by her own father in Charsadda district a few days ago, according to police investigators. They said they girl was killed in the name of honour.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi did not pick the call, nor responded to the text messages delivered on his WhatsApp number to comment on the incident and any arrests.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the fresh murder of a minor girl and directed the police to immediately probe the case.

The Chief Minister said all available resources be used to arrest the culprits. He also expressed condolences and sympathies for the bereaved family.