BOP at APPNA “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD – As part of its commitment to increase home remittance flows to Pakistan, and to increase the use of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) launched by State Bank of Pakistan, The Bank of Punjab is conducting a series of roadshows in various cities in the United States of America. These roadshows are being held with the cooperation of the Pakistani embassy in USA, and different consulate offices across the country, and are part of the marketing efforts under the guidance of SBP. The purpose of these roadshows is to encourage Pakistani diaspora to increase use of formal banking channels for sending remittances to Pakistan. USA is home to a large and important Pakistani community, contributing significantly to both home remittances as well as flows under RDA, and these roadshows shall play an important role to raise awareness regarding ease and benefits of sending remittances through formal channels, and value proposition of RDA.

The first stop of the roadshow was in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the 45th Annual APPNA Convention (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America), where thousands of Pakistani-origin American doctors and physicians were in attendance. The 3-day convention featured an exhibition booth by The Bank of Punjab, live registrations for RDA, interactive information sessions, and giveaways.

On 16th July, The Bank of Punjab conducted an exclusive one-hour interactive session on “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan”. The key speakers at this session included the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, HE Masood Khan, Acting Governor SBP Dr Murtaza Syed, Mr Nofel Daud, Chief of Staff and Strategy at BOP, Mr Jalil A Jilani, BOP’s advisor on diaspora Pakistanis and Ambassador- At- Large on investment Mr Zeeshan Shah. The event was concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by the President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab Mr Zafar Masud, followed by an interactive Q&A session. This initiative is intended to raise awareness and bolster support for home remittances and RDA, with the additional goal of connecting willing NRP investors with the right investment avenues at the right time.