“This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” popstar Britney Spears wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The 40-year-old pop star shared a video of her singing a cover of her own song, “…Baby One More Time” (1998), a debut single for the pop star that topped charts in at least 22 countries and is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Britney’s new rendition of the song that first propelled her to fame when she was just 17 years old is a more slowed down, emotional version compared to the original spunky, pop sound of her hit.