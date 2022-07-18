By-polls: Nawaz Sharif blames ‘difficult decisions’ for PML-N failure in Punjab

Following the PML-N’s thumping defeat at the hands of PTI in the Punjab by-elections, the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, blamed the “difficult decisions” taken by the centre for its failure.

As per the preliminary and unofficial results, PTI has swept the Punjab by-polls, remaining victorious on 15 seats out of 20, while the ruling PML-N suffered a bitter defeat managing to get only four seats.

According to the sources told that Nawaz said that his party paid the price of “difficult decisions” taken by the coalition government.

Sources privy to the development said that the PML-N leader had spoken to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and discussed the party’s future strategy in view of the by-elections’ results. He also directed them to convene an emergency meeting of the party.

“We respect public opinion,” sources quoted the PML-N leader as saying.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to her Twitter handle saying that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart after the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead.

“The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses,” Maryam wrote.

She added that winning and losing were part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them.

“God willing, everything will be fine,” she said.