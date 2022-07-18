By-polls : Secretary ECP visits various polling stations

LAHORE – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed Khan visited various polling stations of PP-158, PP-167 and PP-168, here on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Election Commission sources here, the secretary inquired about arrangements from polling staff and polling agents during his visit to various polling stations and ordered to redress complaints.

The secretary also reviewed arrangements made for casting votes of aged and pregnant women on priority basis during his visit to women polling stations. He also visited a control room situated at Home Ecnomics College, Gulberg, and appreciated security staff for being active.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul also accompanied the secretary during the visit. The secretary has set up his camp office at the Provincial Election Commission office which will be functional till Monday.

Meanwhile, the ECP termed the allegations of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill baseless. The provincial election commission said that allegations of ousting polling agents at polling stations 46, 47 in Muzaffargarh was contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the provincial election commissioner said that only women agents were allowed at female polling stations and men at polling stations designated for the males. He said that only approved polling agent from the political party was allowed to be present any polling station. The polling process should not be made controversial by leveling baseless allegations, he added.