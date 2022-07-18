Cameron Smith Makes Stunning Surge In British Open Finale

St Andrews – Cameron Smith produced a stunning surge on the back nine to overtake Rory McIlroy and grab the lead in the final round of the 150th British Open at St Andrews on Sunday.

Australian Smith had led the Open at the halfway stage but finished Saturday’s third round four shots behind McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, who were out in front on 16 under par. However, Smith reached the turn at two-under for his round and then embarked on a stunning run of five successive birdies from the 10th to move to 19 under par for the championship as he took to the 15th tee.

Behind him, McIlroy — chasing his fifth major title — was two-under for his round after 13 holes, and 18-under overall. Cameron Young, playing with Smith in the penultimate pairing, sat on 17-under with McIlroy’s partner Hovland on 15-under.

If two or more players finish the final round level, there will be a four-hole play-off over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes. The last play-off to decide the winner of a British Open came at St Andrews in 2015, when Zach Johnson emerged victorious.

Filippo Celli has won the silver medal as the low amateur at the British Open. The 21-year-old Italian shot 1-under 71 in the final round to finish the week at 5 under, six strokes ahead of Aaron Jarvis. Celli started the day at 4 under and bogeyed two of his first three holes. He finished the front nine at 4 under with three birdies and three bogeys.

His breakthrough came on the par-5 14th when he put his second shot within 9 feet of the pin and then sank the eagle putt. He bogeyed the 17th but barely missed an eagle on 18. He then made the 2-foot birdie putt. Celli won the European Amateur Championship in Spain in June. Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia are previous winners of that tournament.