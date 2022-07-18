Channel develops breach, floods 200 acres of farmland, villages

MIRPURKHAS – A canal developed breach and flooded 200 acres of farmland and several villages as heavy rain continued to batter Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Hyderabad districts.

In Mirpurkhas, it rained lightly coupled with lightning and strong winds in the city and its outskirts. Several trees and signboards were uprooted at different places by the winds.

The rain also lashed Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Mohammad, Naukot, Kot Ghulam Mohammad and Sindhri. Lal Khan channel developed 30-foot breach near Haji Sawan Marri village in Sindhri taluka early on Saturday morning in the wake of continuous heavy rain, inundating several villages and about 200 acres of farmland with standing crops of cotton, sugar cane and vegetables.

Villagers told reporters that the breach occurred late in the night most probably due to increasing pressure of water flows on the channel’s weak walls which gave way because of substandard material used in its construction.

They said the water current expanded the breach to 30 foot by the morning as water entered Haji Sawan Marri and other nearby villages besides submerging farmland.

They ran for their lives and immediately started to shift their families and cattle to safe places. They informed irrigation officials concerned but they did not arrive. The villagers then began to plug the breach on their own after succeeded to plug it after 12 hours of hectic efforts without any help from irrigation department. They said that some officials did arrive there but returned after assessing the damage and without providing any help to the villagers. The channel had been lined in recent past with substandard material, which eventually led to the breach, they said.

They demanded the irrigation minister, chief secretary, secretary of irrigation, chairman of SIDA and director of Nara canal area water board order an impartial inquiry into the breach and use of substandard material in the channel’s lining and award exemplary punishment to responsible persons. It rained heavily with strong winds in Shaheed Benazirabad district on the second consecutive day on Saturday, inundating roads and streets and low-lying areas.

Karachi receives second spell of monsoon rains

Karachi received its second spell of monsoon rains Sunday, turning the weather pleasant in the port city as heavy rain in several areas broke the momentum of the warm and humid weather

Light to moderate downpours were reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Malir, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim, Korangi, Landhi, Clifton, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, MT Khan Road, Keemari, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, among other areas of the city.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that under the influence of the monsoon system, heavy rain with thunderstorms were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and areas of Balochistan tonight and tomorrow. The Met Office forecast that the sea conditions will remain rough for the next two-three days, advising the fishermen of Balochistan and Sindh to avoid the sea till tomorrow.