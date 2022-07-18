Our Staff Reporter

DMO issues show cause notices to 15 candidates for violating code of conduct

HYDERABAD – The District Monitoring Officer of Hyderabad overseeing the conduct of the second phase of the Local Government elections has issued show cause notices to 15 candidates for violating the code of conduct.

According to details, DMO Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, has given 3 days to the candidates to reply to the notice. In the notice, the DMO pointed out that the candidates violated the code by affixing panaflexes on the electric poles and walls.

As per the notice, six of those candidates affixed the pana flexes on the poles and nine on the walls. Five of those candidates belong to Union Committee 33, seven to UC 34, and one each to the UC 71, 149 and 151.

Except one candidate, who was contesting from ward 1 of UC 33, all the other candidates are vying for the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen. Among these candidates, three are affiliated with each Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), two with each Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) while the remaining three are independent candidates.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Karachi

Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

Karachi

Sindh CM expresses grief over death of poet Sarmad Chandio

Karachi

Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio murder: Jam Awais, others have to face murder charge

Karachi

Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

National

PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2

National

Smith rides back-nine charge to win 150th British Open

1 of 1,597

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More