DMO issues show cause notices to 15 candidates for violating code of conduct

HYDERABAD – The District Monitoring Officer of Hyderabad overseeing the conduct of the second phase of the Local Government elections has issued show cause notices to 15 candidates for violating the code of conduct.

According to details, DMO Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, has given 3 days to the candidates to reply to the notice. In the notice, the DMO pointed out that the candidates violated the code by affixing panaflexes on the electric poles and walls.

As per the notice, six of those candidates affixed the pana flexes on the poles and nine on the walls. Five of those candidates belong to Union Committee 33, seven to UC 34, and one each to the UC 71, 149 and 151.

Except one candidate, who was contesting from ward 1 of UC 33, all the other candidates are vying for the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen. Among these candidates, three are affiliated with each Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), two with each Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) while the remaining three are independent candidates.