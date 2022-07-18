Earthquake in Islamabad, other KP cities

An earthquake struck Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to Geo News, aside from the federal capital, tremors were felt in several areas of North Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, and surrounding areas.  Meanwhile, some places in Punjab also experienced the quake today, including Multan and its surrounding areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, it measured a depth of 188 kilometres and its epicentre was 64km north of Wana in KP.

So far, no reports of any casualties have been received, the report said.

Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the federal capital, Rawalpindi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earthquake tremors were also felt in several other areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Malakand, Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Swabi, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA speaker calls Parliament’s joint sitting on Aug 22

National

PM lauds Hamza for holding ‘peaceful’ by-polls, Maryam for ‘best campaign’

National

No objection over negotiations with caretaker govt: IMF

National

Qadir Patel’s out-of-the-box advice to people wanting more children

Islamabad

Asif Zardari buried PML-N, Sheikh Rasheed after Punjab by-polls

National

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl talk strategy after PML-N loses Punjab

National

Heavy rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh today: Met Office

Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed wants PM Shehbaz to dissolve assemblies

National

People of Punjab always repose confidence in PML-N: Marriyum

Islamabad

PM summons PML-N’s meeting after defeat in Punjab by-polls

1 of 10,177

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More