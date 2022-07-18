First Hajj flight carrying 230 pilgrims lands in Lahore

LAHORE – Under the official Hajj scheme, the First Hajj flight PK-471, carrying 230 pilgrims arrived in Lahore from Jeddah on Sunday. The pilgrims thanked the Government of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for providing best possible facilities during Hajj and also appreciated the arrangements of transport, residence and meals were up to the mark. On the occasion, the pilgrims were tested for corona antigen at Lahore AirPort and each pilgrim was given a five-liter bottle of Aab-e-Zamzam upon arrival at the Airport.