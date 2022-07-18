First images from NASA

Our galaxy is so vast with a lot of mysterious objects within it – it is very difficult to find those and tackle their mysteries, but astronomists, scientists and cosmologists are working day and night to find what exactly is our universe and all that is in it.

A black hole is a cosmic body of extremely intense gravity from which nothing, not even light, can escape. A black hole can be formed by the death of a massive star. When such a star has exhausted the internal thermonuclear fuels in its core at the end of its life, the core becomes unstable and gravitationally collapses inward upon itself, and the star’s outer layers are blown away

Albert Einstein, first predicted the existence of black holes in 1916, with his general theory of relativity, but he himself also doubted its existence. Later, an English Cosmologist tried to explain the existence of the black hole and presented his theory: “The Hawking Radiation.”

Now it is time for astronomers to capture the picture of the black hole – present in the centre of our galaxy, but it is not an easy task for them. The astronomers combined eighty telescopes on four continents to create a perfect image.

In fact, the 2022 Nobel Prize was shared between Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel for the observation that showed the existence of a supermassive black hole. These eighty telescopes received plane waves from this black hole at different times and angles.

ISRAR LUQMAN,

Kech.

 

 

 

