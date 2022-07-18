Five held for using phone, displaying weapons at polling stations

MULTAN – Multan police have arrested five persons for using mobile phones as the police imposed ban on bringing mobile phones in polling station premises during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217.

According to police sources, Mohsin, Imran Sheikh, Jehangir, Hamza and Amjad have been arrested from different polling stations and recovered mobile phones from their possession. The legal action under the violations of election code of conduct was being initiated against the violators, police sources added. Meanwhile, another person was held over violations of election code of conduct. The arrested outlaw Rashid Iqbal s/o Fayyaz Hussain was arrested for displaying weapon at Government Primary School Iqbal Nagar in constituency PP-217. Case has been registered against the violator, police sources said. The police banned use of mobile phones in polling station premises and display of weapons during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217 under the election code of conduct.

Addl IGP South visits polling stations to review security arrangements

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Sunday paid visit to various polling stations along with RPO Multan to review security arrangements. Additional IGP visited Millat College Metropolitan Corporation and Mumtazabad polling stations while AIG Discipline South Punjab was also accompanied by him. CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad gave briefing on security matters.

He also inspected security arrangements at the polling stations. Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Sadiq said that all steps were being taken to provide peaceful environment to the public and miscreants will be dealt strictly. Police is following the legal aspects while remaining impartial during by-elections.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and added that all officers were present in the field to make the election process peaceful.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up at South Punjab Police Office to monitor the security arrangements during by-elections. Regular monitoring is being done from all the constituencies of South Punjab.

All possible measures have been taken to make the election process peaceful as foolproof security arrangements made at all by-election constituencies of South Punjab. District police officers are present in the field themselves to make the election process peaceful, said spokesperson for South Punjab police.

A person killed, two other hurt in brawl between two communities

A person was killed while two others sustained injuries due to brawl between two communities in Daira Deen Panah premises. According to police sources, the Sabzoi and Gola community started quarreling over old enmity and a person namely Ghalib Hussain from Gola community sustained bullet injuries and died. While two others also sustained injuries during clash. The Gola community staged demonstration protest by putting body on Indus highway. Daira Deen Panah police reached on the spot and negotiate with the protestors.

The case registered against five accused of Sabzoi community and started search for arresting them.

According to police sources, the clash has taken place as a result of the grudge between two communities during last local bodies elections.