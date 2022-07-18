Agencies

Four including bride die, groom injured as car plunges into ravine

MUZAFFARABAD   –    At least four persons including the bride were killed and five others injured when a car carrying a wedding-party skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine at Noseiri village on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Valley road on Sunday. According to police, the ill-fated Toyota Corolla car was on its way to Muzaffarbad from Neelum Valley with nine persons including minor kids on board when the road mishap took place. The car went out of control and plunged into the deep gorge as the driver was trying to take a sharp turn at Chakranka village of Noseiri, about 35 km from the State’s metropolis. Four passengers died on the spot while five received severe injuries, Muzaffarabad police said. Those died were identified by police as bride Safeena Lateef-19, driver Nadeem, Aamina, and Shagufta.

