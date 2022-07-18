Four-member family drowns in Karachi nullah, two rescued

A four-member family on Monday drowned at a nullah in Karachi’s Shadman Town after their motorbike slipped into the overflowing drain during the Sunday night rain spell as two of them were later saved by rescue teams.

Rescue officials said that four members of a family including the husband, wife and children were moving on a motorbike in Shadman Town when they lost track of the road during the heavy rain spell and slipped into the overflowing nullah.

The body of the woman has been recovered after an hour-long rescue effort while one man and a girl were rescued due to timely efforts, the police said, adding that the body of a child is yet to be recovered.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who reached the incident site, blamed the local authorities for the unfortunate incident saying that their negligence has claimed more precious lives in the metropolitan.

“The city has been abandoned and the administration was nowhere to be seen after the incident,” he said.

Karachi has been witnessing heavy spells of rainfall in July which has resulted in the loss of precious lives due to electrocution, drowning, and collapse of walls.

On July 08, two people including a father and a son drowned in the Gadap river in Karachi.

The incident occurred after a motorcycle slipped near the Gadap river, which is witnessing an overflow owing to the heavy inflow of water after heavy rains in Balochistan.

“Three people were travelling on a motorcycle when it got slipped into the river,” the police said adding that at least two people, a father and a son, drowned while one of them was rescued.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Hussain and Liaqat Hussain while the other who got rescued is named Rahim ud Din.