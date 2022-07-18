Funds allocated for bridges expansion, reconstruction

SARGODHA – The Punjab government has allocated funds in the budget of the current financial year for the reconstruction of Milltabad/Islampura bridge and expansion of Lower Jhelum Canal, Jhang Mor Khushab Road bridge.

In this regard, Director General Bridge Punjab Muhammad Shoaib along with his technical team visited here on Sunday and conducted a technical study of the two bridges.

On this occasion, Xen Highways Ijaz Chaudhry said after receiving a report from the technical team, tenders would be issued for the construction and expansion of the two bridges.

Man electrocuted

A 42-year-old man was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal Police on Sunday. According to police, Ahmed Hassan of Thatti Bala Raja village received an electric shock when he touched a switch board. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where he died.

3600 policemen on duty in Bhakkar PP-90

As many as 3600 police men have been deployed in line with special directive of District Police Officer (DPO), Bhakkar, Syed Ali Raza for providing security at 181 polling stations during the by-election in PP-90.