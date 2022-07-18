Our Staff Reporter

Imran calls for fresh elections to avoid political uncertainty, economic chaos

LAHORE    –    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for ‘fair and free elections under a credible election commission to avoid ‘greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos’ in the country.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers & voters of Punjab for defeating not just PMLN candidates but the entire state machinery, esp harassment by police, & a totally biased ECP. Thank you to all our Allies, PMLQ, MWM & Sunni Ittehad Council,” Imran Khan tweeted after his party secured victory in the crucial by-polls. “The only way forward from here is to hold fair & free elections under a credible ECP. Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty & further economic chaos.”

